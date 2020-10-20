Attacks on Colombian medical teams have surged to the worst rate in two decades, most of whom work on the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has said.

There were 242 attacks on medical teams between January and September, the highest figure in the last 20 years and that, according to the government, "to a large extent were against staff caring for patients during the pandemic."

The attacks in the South American nation marked "a 63 percent increase compared to the same period" in 2019, when there were 148 incidents and violations, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Attacks ranged from threats and discrimination to injuries to health personnel.

According to the report, care for the wounded and sick has also been hampered during this time.

About "38 percent of the cases of aggression against health workers occurred in a context related to the pandemic," the ministry said.

'Accused of medical negligence'