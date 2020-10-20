TRT World has exclusively obtained documents detailing the activities of a spy working on behalf of the UAE.

Mahmoud Ayesh Al Astal, a 45-year-old Jordanian national of Palestinian origin, served the Emiratis for a total of 11 years, in which he received around $400,000 in payments.

The last seven years of his career were based in Turkey, where he posed as an investigative journalist writing for publications affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

His handlers tasked him with providing information about Muslim Brotherhood members living in Turkey, as well as Arab and Emirati dissidents who had fled their countries.

Astal’s additional duties included gathering intelligence about Turkish domestic politics and its foreign policy, and informing his handlers about other journalists and dissidents based in Turkey, who may be open to working for the UAE.

The operative was able to communicate with his handlers using custom encrypted messaging software installed on his computer and phone by Emirati intelligence officers.

For his services, the Jordanian received $2,700 a month, with additional lump sum payments of $11,000 prior to his move to Turkey in 2013 and approximately $50,000 in 2015 for the purchase of a flat in the Turkish city of Sakarya.

Astal is known to have associated with at least four handlers in the Emirati intelligence service, who went by the code names; Abu Rashed, Abu Ali, Abu Suheyl, and Abu Faris.

He is understood to have met Abu Ali, whose full name is Saud Abdelaziz Mohamed Bindarwish, in Istanbul in 2016.

Abu Rashed has also been identified by Turkish intelligence services as Rashed Abdulkhaliq Mohammed al Shara. He is believed to have first recruited Astal in 2009.

The Jordanian was under the purview of the officer known as Abu Faris at the time of his capture in September.

‘Financial pressure’

The Emiratis recruited Astal using a mixture of financial pressure and threats to withdraw his right to work in the UAE.