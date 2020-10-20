Lawmakers in the US are calling on Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to release political prisoners, including many who have been detained since the 2013 military coup.

Upwards of 40,000 political prisoners are being held in the country’s prison, the bulk of which are supporters of the late President Mohamed Morsi, who was overthrown in the coup by Sisi.

Many remain in detention without charge and others have been jailed for charges including sedition, and terrorism, which human rights groups say are without substance.

A petition filed by 55 Democrat politicians, and the independent Bernie Sanders, said: “These are people who should never have been imprisoned in the first place.”

The push comes amid the possibility that November’s election could bring a significant paradigm shift in US politics. Polls seem to indicate that the Democrats could win control of both the House and Senate, as well as the presidency.

Democrat control of Congress and the presidency under Joe Biden, could represent a big break with the obliging policy towards Egypt adopted by incumbent US President Donald Trump.

The Republican leader has referred to Sisi as his ‘favourite dictator’ and made clear that he does not think that it is Washington’s place to tell leaders of other states how they should be running their countries.