The UAE, where Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been the dominant powers at the expense of the other smaller Emirates, has pursued an aggressive foreign policy across the turbulent Middle East to stop assertive political groups espousing democratic governance.

More than anywhere else, in southern Yemen, the UAE’s anti-democratic policies have been executed by its brutal militias and mercenaries.

In south Yemen, the Emirates supports separatists organised under the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which fights not only with the Yemeni government but also against the Houthis backed by Iran.

By supporting the STC, the UAE aims to control a U-shaped area from the Red Sea to the Gulf across the Indian Ocean, seeking to secure an alternative shipping route in case Iran, Abu Dhabi’s enemy, blocks the Gulf from hostile forces amid escalating tensions.

The UAE also wants to limit the reach of the powerful Houthis across Yemen and its shores.

Through its paramilitary forces, during the civil war, the UAE has been able to control strategic coastal points, which host important ports like Balhaf and Nishtun near the Red Sea, in southern Yemen. Abu Dhabi also wields considerable influence across Yemen’s western shores.

With the normalisation deal between the UAE and Israel, Abu Dhabi has appeared to bring its Zionist ally into the region, allowing it to establish spy bases across South Yemen and a strategic island, Socotra, in the Indian Ocean.

Like the UAE, a divided Yemen would benefit Israel. While the United Arab Emirates, through the separatist STC, could project its power across the war-torn country and the region, the Israelis could use another weakened Arab country to flex its foreign policy.

Israel can also easily observe and check Iranian movements across the Indian Ocean and the Gulf from the U-shaped region.

Yemen war and UAE-Israeli normalisation

The Yemen war has some intricate connections with the recent normalisation deal agreed by the two states.

One of the low profile mediators of the pact, was a Puerto Rican-American general, Miguel Correa, currently a special advisor to the White House, who was defence attache at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, back in 2017. Correa was a key personality in saving the son-in-law and the nephew of the UAE’s powerful de facto leader, Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), from a failed mission in Yemen.

Through a sophisticated transcontinental operation conducted by the US, the Emirati royal, who was injured during an operation in Yemen, was evacuated from the scene of the incident by American special forces.

When the young royal was being transferred to a US military hospital in Germany for his medical treatment through American military aircrafts, thousands of poor Yemenis continued to be on the receiving end of US-made Saudi and UAE bombs, living under conditions described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis by the UN.

“This would not have happened without him,” said Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the UAE, who also happens to be the brother of MBZ and the uncle of the injured royal. The comment was made in reference to Correa’s mediation for the deal during the official ceremony of the normalisation agreement at the White House on September 15.