The European Commission has launched infringements procedures against Greek-administered Cyprus and Malta over their “golden passport” programs, in which wealthy people can acquire EU citizenship in exchange for an investment.

The EU's executive said on Tuesday the lucrative schemes are in violation of EU law and undermine the “essence of EU citizenship."

Greek Cypriot administration has recently announced that it was ending its program amid allegations that a top state official and a veteran lawmaker were trying to bypass strict vetting rules.

It said it will end its program from November 1, though the Commission notes that the country plans to continue processing current applications.

The Greek Cypriot program was introduced in the wake of a 2013 financial crisis that brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy and forced it to accept a financial rescue program from creditors.

Like a similar program in Malta, it has attracted many foreigner investors because a passport from those EU countries automatically grants the holder access to the entire 27-nation European Union.

Thousands of passports

Around 4,000 Greek Cypriot passports have been issued to investors under the program, generating more than 7 billion euros ($8.25 billion).

In Malta, the program was among the topics investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia had reported on before she was blown up by a car bomb while driving in 2017.