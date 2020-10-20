Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee to late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, has filed suit in US district court against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the journalist's grisly murder.

Cengiz and a rights group founded by Khashoggi before his death filed the lawsuit in Washington, DC, District Court on Tuesday against bin Salman and over two dozen other top Saudi officials.

It alleges that Khashoggi was the victim of a ruse that began in Riyadh's US embassy when he went there to secure documents to marry Cengiz.

It accuses bin Salman and Saudi officials of having "manufactured an opportunity to murder him" in which Saudi officials in the Washington Embassy told Khashoggi he could not receive the documents in the US, and would instead have to travel to Istanbul to get them at the Saudi consulate there.

'Fatal misdirection'

"This fatal misdirection took place in the United States and was part of the overall conspiracy intended to have a direct impact on Mr Khashoggi’s political activities in the United States. Defendants and their co-conspirators orchestrated these actions with the intention of murdering Mr Khashoggi," according to the lawsuit.