Germany’s far-right and anti-Islam political party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), visited occupied Nagorno-Karabakh after meeting with senior Armenian officials last week, according to the Armenian Service of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

The delegation, including federal and regional legislators, was invited by “the President of the National Assembly of Nagorno-Karabakh and from the Armenian side”, RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported. RND also confirmed that the delegation including Steffen Kotré, his Bundestag colleague, Stefan Keuter, and the Brandenburg state parliament members, Andreas Galau and Andreas Kalbitz, have previously all visited Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in May 2019.

In a press conference, members of the AfD called upon European countries to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan and its ally in the region, Turkey.

Many criticised Armenia for collaborating with a party that is widely known to promote a rhetoric accused of being extremist.

As the first state to recognise Azerbaijan's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Turkey has long been an ally of Azerbaijan. Relations between the two former Soviet republics, Armenia and Azerbaijan, have been tense ever since the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.