Pakistan's army chief has ordered an investigation into allegations that a provincial police chief was kidnapped by paramilitary troops to force him to order the arrest of the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, the military said army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had ordered the military commander in the port city of Karachi to begin a probe into the accusation.

The development comes a day after Sharif's son-in-law, Mohammad Safdar, was briefly arrested after tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The military denies the allegations.

Safdar was arrested following complaints from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party that he had raised political slogans at the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar,” Nawaz Sharif's daughter and Safdar's wife, Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Monday morning.

The Sindh government, under which the Sindh police operate, said it had not ordered Safdar's arrest and that the police had been pressured into taking the action.

"The police chief's phones were seized. He was taken to the sector commander's office and asked to sign the arrest orders," Maryam Nawaz, Safdar's wife and Sharif's daughter, told media on Monday. Mahar was reported to have been allowed to leave on Monday after signing the arrest order.

Safdar was freed after a court granted him bail, but controversy ensued amid allegations he was arrested by paramilitary Rangers after they pressured provincial chief Mushtaq Mehar to sign orders for Safdar's arrest.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party rules Sindh, publicly called for the army and intelligence chiefs to probe the matter, saying the incident had "crossed a red line."

Neither the Rangers nor Khan have commented, but some police officers, angered over Mehar's treatment, applied for a leave of absence in response to the alleged mistreatment of the police chief. Officials say police had initially refused to arrest Safdar.

Mehar, in a brief statement, said he too considered taking a leave of absence, but changed his mind and asked his officers to defer going on leave for 10 days to give authorities a chance to investigate the matter. He did not say who abducted him or who forcibly took him to the offices of the Rangers.

In a series of tweets, Sindh provincial police said the “unfortunate incident" had “caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh Police." Police thanked the army chief for ordering an investigation into the incident.