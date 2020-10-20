A trio of new studies published in JAMA Internal Medicine has examined the efficacy of an arthritis drug against Covid-19 showed inconsistent results.

Tocilizumab has been used by doctors since the start of the pandemic with the hope of tamping down an abnormal immune response known as a "cytokine storm" that causes severe organ damage in some hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Unlike steroids, which suppress the immune system more broadly, tocilizumab blocks a particular signaling protein from triggering inflammation.

READ MORE: UK imposes tougher lockdown restrictions on Manchester – latest updates

Of the three new studies, the largest was led by the Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital in the United States on more than 4,000 critically ill Covid-19 patients.

The risk of death at 30 days was 28 and 38 percent among tocilizumab-treated and non-tocilizumab-treated patients, respectively.

But the American study was "observational," meaning it didn't compare the drug, which was administered intravenously, with a standard treatment.

There were also key differences in the patient demographics among those who received tocilizumab – which the authors tried to control for using statistical methods – but the risk of confounding factors remains.

The two other studies, called out in France and Italy, were randomised controlled trials, considered the gold standard for clinical research, in which patients are allocated a treatment by chance.