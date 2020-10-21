At least 15 Afghans have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede in eastern Afghanistan.

Officials said the stampede on Wednesday occurred in an open ground where thousands of Afghans had gathered to secure visas from the Pakistan consulate.

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in eastern Jalalabad city, where the incident occurred, said of the 15 people dead, 11 were women. Several senior citizens have been injured.

Two other provincial officials said over 3,000 Afghans had congregated to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan.

Gatherings in football stadium

Many people were trampled when they tried to exit the stadium in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, leaving 10 others injured, provincial hospital spokesperson Zaher Adel said.