Turkey is set to withdraw from several observation posts in the Syrian province of Idlib, which have been surrounded by Syrian regime forces since last year, according to some unconfirmed.

The observation points, twelve in total, were initially set up after a 2017 ceasefire agreement between the Assad regime and the opposition, overseen by Russia and Turkey.

A security source speaking to TRT World said, “I think these withdrawals are clearly related to the Turkish expectation of a new military operation by the Assad regime supported by Russia and Iran.”

“In case of a military escalation in Idlib, the weakest point for Turkey are these observation points because they are way behind the front line. The geographic distance is a threat for Turkey,” added the source, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Earlier in October, Turkey started sending military reinforcements to Idlib, in particular south of the strategic M4 highway, as a means of ensuring that the Assad regime does not attack opposition-held territory.

Russia, however, allowed the Assad regime to amass more troops to the south of the last opposition-held territory, which also has more than 4 million internally displaced Syrians.

“The Turkish soldiers there could become a target for the Assad regime in case of a major escalation,” said the source familiar with the situation, adding that “withdrawing them from the checkpoints ensures the safety of the Turkish soldiers. It also shows that Turkey does not trust Russia to safeguard the observation points.”

Turkey will begin withdrawing from approximately four checkpoints, which include Shir Maghar, Morek, Tal Touqan and Sheik Aqil.

The latest moves in Idlib, however, cannot be separated from the wider dynamics in the Russian-Turkish relationship, which include the unfolding conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.