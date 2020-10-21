Thailand has received a group of tourists from China, its first such arrivals since commercial flights were banned in April to combat the coronavirus pandemic, with the visitors seemingly undeterred by escalating street demonstrations in Bangkok.

Thirty-nine tourists from Shanghai arrived on Tuesday night, the deputy director of the country's main Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said in a statement.

Thai public television showed masked tourists exiting the airport, with officials in full protective equipment spraying their luggage with disinfectant.

Outside, some of the tourists donned face shields and put on rubber gloves as they prepared to board buses to their hotels.

Resistance against the ban

The arrivals come as anti-government protesters continue to defy a ban on gatherings after authorities declared a severe emergency in Bangkok.

The unrest has not impacted interest in the country, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has said.

"There have been no cancellations or any enquiries about it so far and people are following the news," he said.

Student-led rallies, sometimes drawing 10,000 people, have occupied busy intersections for hours before peacefully dispersing. In one incident last week, a water cannon was used on demonstrators.

