Nigeria's Lagos state governor has said one person died at a Lagos hospital after a shooting incident at a protest in Lekki but it was unclear if the victim was a protester.

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet that a person had died at Reddington Hospital in Nigeria's megacity of Lagos due to blunt force trauma to the head.

"This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester," he said.

In a televised speech earlier in the day, Sanwo-Olu described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the "darkest hours from our history as a people."

Amnesty International and other reports blamed the shooting on Nigeria's security forces.

The protests began two weeks ago after a video circulated showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as Sars.

Young protesters marched in cities across Nigeria, under the banner #EndSars. In response, the government announced it would ban the anti-robbery squad, which for several years human rights groups have blamed for widespread abuses, including torture and killings.

The demonstrators have not been satisfied with the disbandment of the Sars unit and are demanding an end to abuses and respect for human rights in all parts of the police force.

Reliable proof of killing

Amnesty International said there is “credible but disturbing evidence” that security forces in Lagos had fatally shot protesters on Tuesday night at a demonstration against police brutality despite a new curfew going into effect.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Tuesday night that “there have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos."

“The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident,” he said.

The Lagos governor has "advised the security agents not to arrest anyone" because of the curfew that was announced earlier on Tuesday, spokesman Gboyega Akosile said in a tweet.

Video shown on Nigeria's Channels Television appeared to capture audio of live rounds being fired at the scene.

“While we continue to investigate the killings, Amnesty International wishes to remind the authorities that under international law, security forces may only resort to the use of lethal force when strictly unavoidable to protect against imminent threat of death or serious injury,” Amnesty International tweeted.

The development came just hours after Sanwo-Olu warned on Twitter that the growing protests against police brutality had “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”