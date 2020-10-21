He sits in the most powerful office on Earth and is worth billions, but US President Donald Trump is the underdog in the upcoming election, and he likes it that way.

Despite being born to a multimillionaire real estate baron, Trump has presented himself as a self-made man helped only by a ‘small loan of a million dollars’.

From those humble origins, the Republican leader first turned himself into the most prominent businessman in the US and later the leader of the country.

The self-perception is by no means delusional, as the events of the 2016 presidential election make clear.

Trump was a complete outsider, riding a populist wave to overcome first his Republical rivals and then later Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

Pundits brought on to discuss the election, literally laughed at the idea that Trump could pull it off. The polls and number crunchers put the likelihood of a Republican presidency in just over single digits.

But election day came and went, and in January it was Trump standing outside Capitol Hill with his palm raised, being sworn in as US president.

Even as president, Trump has portrayed himself as an outsider within the enemy’s den, repeatedly promising to drain the swamp from the inside.

Trump’s narrative has been further strengthened in part thanks to investigations into apparent foreign meddling in the 2016. Investigations, such as the Mueller report, found that foreign actors had tried to influence the election but there was not enough evidence to show collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. The interference itself could not be proven to have had an effect on the results of the vote.

Supporters of Trump and the president himself have cast the inquiry as an attempt to overturn his presidential mandate and replace him with someone more amiable to the so-called deep state.

The extent to which how much of this rhetoric is part of his image management and how much is sincere conviction is besides the point. The reality is that the messaging has struck a chord with swathes of America felt left out of the conversations happening in Washington.

Recreating the underdog narrative