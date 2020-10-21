Ever since the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain formalised ties with Israel under the guidance of US President Donald Trump, the regimes and their supporters have embarked on a propaganda campaign to promote their now official friendship.

They are celebrating “Arab-Israeli peace.” Their PR endeavors often justify the Gulf-Israeli alliance as being beneficial for Palestinians. But the reality is that the Gulf-Israeli friendship further isolates Palestine.

Pictures of the Israeli flag being proudly waved in Dubai have emerged on social media. Emirati influencers are promoting Tel Aviv as a fancy tourist destination.

Israeli diplomats and business people are meeting with their UAE counterparts. Benjamin Netanyahu and Ivanka Trump are sharing pictures on social media of Emirati and Israeli youth holding hands.

These propaganda efforts praise the “normalisation” as bringing coexistence, peace, stability, and prosperity to a reformed Middle East.

Such a narrative embraces Israeli, or Zionist, visions of peace for the coloniser, while normalising the ongoing oppression of indigenous Palestinians under the guise of “peace.”

In fact, the UAE and Bahrain have never been in a direct conflict with Israel. Rather, as US allies, these regimes are Israel’s natural partners.

Their so-called normalisation paves the way for an extension of an existing collaboration between regimes dependent on the United State that allow for increased economic and military cooperation - it is a business opportunity. But first and foremost, the ‘peace deal’ is a gift to Donald Trump ahead of the elections.

Palestinians condemned the normalisation as a “stab in the back.” Palestinian members in the Israeli parliament announced they would vote against the normalisation this week.

The UAE and Bahrain broke with the consensus of the Arab League, which viewed a just solution of the Palestinian question as a pre-condition for talks with Israel.

Yet, this now official alliance is being marketed as an opportunity for Palestinians. The UAE claimed that after the deal Israel had agreed to halt its annexation of the West Bank.

The annexation is illegal under international law. Following the deal, the Netanyahu regime reaffirmed its commitment to annexation. But the envisioned annexation is of course not the origin of the Palestinian suffering, Israel is also moving ahead with new settlement construction.

Now, the terms “peace talks” and “two state solution” have reentered the discourse. But these words have become empty of any meaning and are being deployed to prolong Israel’s domination over Palestine.

Palestine was never a complex diplomatic conflict. Nor is it necessarily an “Arab-Israeli” issue that could be eased through collaboration between unelected regimes. It is a struggle of indigenous people against a heavily armed and internationally-backed settler-colonial project.

Effectively, Israel has established a one-state solution on the ground, under full Israeli control. Israel’s military occupation, settlement expansion, and human rights abuses continue unhindered.