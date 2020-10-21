Vandals have damaged more than 70 artworks and artefacts at some of Berlin's most renowned museums in a targeted attack kept quiet by authorities for more than two weeks.

German media called it "one of the biggest attacks on art and antiquities in German post-war history."

"The state criminal investigation office of the Berlin police has opened a probe over property damage to artworks and artefacts on display," Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Dams said police believe the vandalism occurred on October 3, Germany Unity Day, during opening hours at the Pergamon Museum, Neues Museum and Alte Nationalgalerie.

He did not say why neither the museums nor the police had communicated earlier about the attack, which was first reported late Tuesday in German media.

Dams did not provide any information about a possible motive.

However, a report by Die Zeit weekly and public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk noted that Attila Hildmann, an activist who has railed against government measures to contain the coronavirus, had in August and September spread outlandish conspiracy theories about the Museum Island.