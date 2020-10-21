The Azerbaijani army's operations to recapture territories occupied for nearly 30 years by Armenian forces are continuing as the two sides engage in the deadliest clashes since the 90s.

Azerbaijani authorities said advances continued on Wednesday in Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's territory under the occupation of Armenians since 1991. The persistent fighting comes after a second ceasefire, brokered by Russia, failed to hold.

Overnight combat operations in Aghdara, Fuzuli-Jabrayil and Gubadli continued with varying intensity, while Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani positions using small arms, mortars, and howitzers, according to Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

Russia talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held two separate meetings with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"During the talks, urgent issues related to the implementation of previously reached agreements on a cease-fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the creation of conditions for its sustainable settlement were discussed," the ministry said in a statement, following Lavrov's meeting with Armenia's Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov.

The pair are due to meet with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

They have ruled out a trilateral meeting and will meet Pompeo separately.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan said on Wednesday their side will continue to fight until an acceptable diplomatic solution is found

Azerbaijan's offensive

Units of the 18th motorised rifle division of the Armenian Armed Forces in Jabrayil and Gubadli were forced to retreat, the statement said.

"The regiment's chief of artillery, commander of artillery division, and commander of the 4th battalion together with the battalion's military personnel were destroyed."

Noting casualties among Armenian units in the 6th and 7th mountain rifle regiments, the ministry said that Vahan Sargsyan, deputy commander of the regiment, was among those killed.