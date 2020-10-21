Istanbul was formerly known as Byzantium, an ancient Greek colony. Rumour has it that King Byzas of Megara “took his colonists here in the 7th century BCE to establish a colony named Byzantium,” according to the All About Istanbul website.

An oracle of Delphi had told Byzas “to settle across from the ‘land of the blind’ and Byzas believed earlier settlers on the Asian side – of Chalcedon – must have been ‘blind’ for overlooking the superb location at the entrance of the Bosporus strait, only access to the Black Sea,” suggests All About Istanbul.

Archaeologist and editor of ‘Arkeoloji ve Sanat’ (Archaeology and Art) magazine, Nezih Basgelen, has compiled and sent some information via email to TRT World. He says that the earliest name given to the historical peninsula that Istanbul is built on, was Byzantion/Bizantion. The name is supposedly derived from the Thracian name of Byzas/Vizas. According to old rumours, the city was established by King Bizas (possibly a variation on Byzas), the son of demigod Semestras raised by Thracian Buzie.

As for the name Istanbul, it came much later, says Professor Yakoob Ahmed of Istanbul University’s theology department, who teaches Islamic and Ottoman History there.

After Byzantion, when the city was under Roman rule, it was re-named by Roman emperor Septimus Severus as Augusta Antonina. This was after his son. When the seat of the empire moved to the city in AD 330, it was labelled Secunda Roma (Second Rome). It was called Nova Roma (new Rome in Latin) starting from the fifth century, and its citizens, the Romaios. The name, however, did not stick.

Bizantion was a Thracian name, while in Ottoman papers, the Arabic and Armenian forms were also Byzantia, Byzandia, Buzantiye, Puzanta, Buzantis. From Islamic sources, one learns that there were others, too, such as, Rûmiyyetü’l-kübrâ (Grand Rome), Taht-ı Rûm (Seat of Rome), Gulgule-i Rûm (sound of Rome) originating from Nova Roma.

Then, of course, there was Constantinopolis (Latin)/Constantinople (English). The name was derived from the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great, who made the city the capital of his empire (AD 306 to 337). It was a common name and became official. The derivative of Konstantiniyye was used by Arabs and Persians, while the Ottomans utilised it in money and official correspondence.

Constantinopolis was the prevalent name used throughout Roman and Byzantine times, and the West used it for much longer than that, even when the city was under Ottoman rule (from AD 1453).