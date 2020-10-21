Following a presidential term that saw the United States announce withdrawals from the Paris climate accord, the World Health Organisation, and the Iran JCPOA nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump’s administration is set to finalise a deal with Russia on an Obama-era nuclear weapons treaty in the hope of a major foreign policy victory ahead of November’s presidential elections.

The breakthrough in negotiations comes after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) Agreement in February 2020, a critical complement to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) that has been negotiated since the early 1980s. The latest version ‘New START’ came into force in 2011, and is set to expire in February 2021.

Both treaties complement one another. The INF Cold War-era treaty dates back to 1988, a turning point in the arms race between the United States and Russia when both sides agreed to stop producing missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres.

While the INF treaty only addresses land-based missiles, and puts limits on short to intermediate range ballistic missiles, New START covers air, sea and land-based missiles, with limits on intercontinental missiles instead.

The INF agreement came about when the Cold War powers agreed that mid-range nuclear weapons made it easier to accidentally trigger nuclear conflict. It was nearly impossible to tell the difference between normal or nuclear warhead-equipped missiles, with the possibility of triggering a nuclear race, or war, with every deployment, launch or test.

Temporary fixes

But this time, the stakes aren’t about missile range. It’s about reducing or at least freezing the modernisation of old nuclear warheads.

After a summer of halting talks to extend ‘New START’, which was drawing close to its expiry date, the US State department signalled that a resolution was in the works.

“The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same,” State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said.

But what’s actually on the table? The proposed deal includes a one-year extension to the nuclear treaty and a freeze on the number of nuclear warheads, which may give the parties more time to reach a long-term agreement, and possibly engage China in joining the treaty as well.

Red Dragon

China has consistently expressed no interest in joining the INF or START treaty which would limit its strategic edge.

With growing turbulence in the South China sea, the US is hard pressed to contain China as it catches up on the technological advantage that the United States once exclusively enjoyed.

The military balance is shifting, and not in the United State’s favour.

China recently deployed a ‘Carrier Killer’ intermediate nuclear-capable missile, the Dong Feng-26, which translates to ‘East Wind’. Difficult to shoot down, the ballistic missile is able to adjust position mid-flight, and has the potential to cripple or destroy an aircraft carrier from up to 4,500 km away.

Last year’s US withdrawal from the INF treaty was largely motivated by a policy of Chinese containment, and concern over the unrestricted advantages they enjoyed which only furthered their growing strategic edge.

Admiral Harry Harris, former commander of Pacific Command, stated, “We have no ground-based [missile] capability that can threaten China because of, among other things, our rigid adherence to the [INF] treaty.”

In his testimony to Congress, Harris cited Chinese cutting-edge developments on weapons systems that “far outrange US systems”.