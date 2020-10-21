A Turkish court remanded a Jordanian national in custody over allegedly acting as a spy for the United Arab Emirates.

National Intelligence Orginization (MIT) officers and counter-terrorism police on Saturday arrested the suspect, Ahmed Mahmoud Ayesh al Astal, as part of an investigation carried out by the Sakarya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in northwestern Turkey.

Al Astal was remanded on Wednesday.

Al Astal is accused of "obtaining and disclosing information that should remain confidential in terms of the security of the state, domestic or foreign political benefits for the purpose of political or military espionage."

He allegedly infiltrated think tanks close to the Muslim Brotherhood organisation as an anti-UAE opposition journalist, collecting information and documents, security sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The suspect travelled to Turkey using a non-UAE passport and "infiltrated Arab dissident and journalist networks for years," an official said.

Believed to have been in Turkey since 2013, al Astal allegedly transferred information on Turkey's global relations, domestic and foreign policy developments and the 2016 coup attempt to the UAE.