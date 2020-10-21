WORLD
2 MIN READ
50 Cent firm on Biden tax plan comments, says doesn't want to be 20 Cent
The famous US rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, doubled down on his comments on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's tax plans.
50 Cent firm on Biden tax plan comments, says doesn't want to be 20 Cent
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Jan 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. / AP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
October 21, 2020

Famous American rapper 50 Cent stands his ground over recent comments about Joe Biden’s tax plans.

Defending his reaction, the famous rapper whose real name is Curtis Jackson said on Tuesday, "Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62 percent is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it.”

50 Cent made headlines less than 24 hours earlier by tweeting, “What the f—! I’m out. F— New York Knicks never win anyway. I don’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people. 62 percent are you out of ya f—ing mind?”

Under fire

RECOMMENDED

The comments come against a political backdrop in which entertainer Ice Cube is also under fire for comments about President Trump’s campaign.

“A lot of energy being spent on telling me to stay in my lane,” he tweeted Saturday. “Zero energy spent on telling Biden/Harris they need to do way more for Black people to sure up the vote.”

Ice Cube faced harsh criticism last week when he spoke about elements of his “Contract with Black America” plan being incorporated into President Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black communities. 

“I’m not playing no more of these political games,” Ice Cube toldCNN.

“We’re not part of a team. … I’m going to whoever’s in power and I’m going to speak to them about our problems. … I’m not going in there talking about minorities, I’m not going in there talking about people of color or diversity or none of that stuff. I’m going there for Black Americans, the ones who are descendants of slaves,” he added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts