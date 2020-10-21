Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Spain becomes first EU nation to pass one million case

Spain has become the first European Union nation to surpass a million coronavirus infections as the government mulls fresh restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the disease.

The country recorded 16,973 confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced, taking the total to 1,005,295 since its first case was diagnosed on January 31 on the remote island of La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

Of this number, 34,366 people have died, after 156 more deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

France's new cases above 25,000 again

France has reported 26,676 new infections, the sixth time in 12 days the daily tally stayed above the 25,000 threshold.

The number of people in France who have died was up by 163, at 34,048, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 957,421.

The resurgence of the pandemic is such that the government will likely announce a geographical extension of a curfew, at present imposed on Paris and eight other major cities.

Italy's daily virus cases soar to new daily record

Italy has registered 15,199 new cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally since the start of the country's outbreak and up from a previous record of 11,705 posted on Sunday.

Tuesday saw 10,874 new cases of the highly contagious virus.

The ministry also reported 127 Covid-related deaths, up from 89 the day before but still far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April, when a daily peak of more than 900 fatalities was reached.

German health minister tests positive

German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus and placed himself in home quarantine, the Health Ministry has said.

It said Spahn, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms and that people he had been in contact with were being informed.

Spahn had told Chancellor Angela Merkel of his diagnosis and she had wished him a swift recovery, a spokesman said.

Spahn attended a cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday, but a government spokesman said other cabinet minis ters would not necessarily have to go into quarantine.

Turkey records 2,013 more virus cases

Turkey has reported 2,013 new patients and 68 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The country's overall tally now stands at 353,426 the country's ministry reported on Wednesday.

Some 1,512 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 306,939, while the death toll rose to 9,445.

Around 117,943 more tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 12.75 million.

Europe's hospitals under major stress

Europe's hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring virus numbers that have put the continent once again at the centre of the global pandemic.

With case numbers that were brought largely under control by the unprecedented lockdowns in March and April now resurging relentlessly, authorities in countries from Poland to Portugal have expressed mounting alarm at the renewed crisis confronting their health infrastructure.

Belgium, struggling with what its health minister called a "tsunami" of infections, is postponing all non-essential hospital procedures, and similar measures are looming in other countries where case numbers have been rising relentlessly.

Russia records hits daily record high of 317 deaths

Russia recorded 15,700 new virus infections as well as a daily record high of 317 deaths from the highly-contagious virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country of about 145 million people has recorded 1,447,335 infections and 24,952 deaths, the authorities said.

Poland's total virus cases top 200,000

Poland's total number of coronavirus confirmed infections has doubled in less than three weeks and now exceeds 200,000.

The health ministry announced a new daily record of 10,040 new cases.

Government Covid-19 adviser Andrzej Horban said earlier on Wednesday that 10,000 cases a day is the upper limit of the health system's capacity.

Poland has 202,579 recorded cases and 3,851 deaths. It passed 100,000 infections on October 4.

As of Wednesday, patients occupied 9,439 hospital beds and were using 757 ventilators, compared with 8,962 and 725 respectively a day earlier, the ministry said.

Poland's government is transforming the National Stadium in Warsaw into a field hospital to handle the surging number of people infected with the coronavirus, and expects it to be operational within days, officials said.

Bulgarian president tests negative

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has tested negative a second time for the coronavirus and expects his compulsory self-isolation to be lifted, his office said.

The 57-year-old former military pilot halted a visit to Estonia to return home on Tuesday after contact last week with a military officer who later tested positive.

Upon arrival at the Sofia airport, Radev said he was symptom-free and showed a negative result of a test he took in Estonia on Monday. Another test taken after his landing also came up negative on Wednesday, his office said.

Slovakia reports 2,202 new cases, highest daily tally

Slovakia reported 2,202 new virus cases for October 20, the highest daily tally to date, Health Ministry data showed.

The overall number of people infected since the start of the pandemic rose to 33,602 in the country of 5.5 million, and 98 people have died.

Indonesia reports 4,267 new infections, 123 deaths

Indonesia reported 4,267 new virus infections, taking the total to 373,109, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It also confirmed 123 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 12,857. Indonesia has the highest number of infections and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.

Czech Deputy Prime Minister Hamacek tests positive

Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the interior minister, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Hamacek, 41, is chief of the Social Democratic Party, junior partner in the ruling coalition and is also head of the crisis committee coordinating logistical efforts to counter the pandemic.

More of northern England put into highest lockdown tier

South Yorkshire in northern England will move into the very high lockdown tier on Saturday to tackle rising levels of virus infections, the mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis said.

The area has agreed to a funding package worth $53.5 million (41 million pounds) to support businesses that will have to close and for additional public health measures.

Regions in the north of England have been most severely affected by the second wave.

South Yorkshire will join Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest tier. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would impose the same measures in Manchester after failing to agree a support package with local leaders.

Philippines reports 1,509 new cases, 60 more deaths

The Philippine health ministry confirmed 1,509 new infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747.

Ukraine reports record high deaths, new cases

The number of daily deaths in Ukraine jumped to 141 from the previous record of 113 deaths registered, the national security council said.

The council also reported a record 6,719 new virus cases registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 315,826 cases with 5,927 deaths.

Czech Republic reports 11,984 new cases