The Nigerian military has offered to deploy in Lagos state if needed to protect key business and government sites amid anti-police protests.

But shops were shuttered and streets empty most of Thursday as Nigeria's largest city Lagos was locked down under curfew after unrest flared following the shooting of protesters.

Amnesty International said at least 12 people were killed by the Nigerian army and police in a brutal crackdown on protesters Tuesday that drew international condemnation. The state government later said it could confirm one fatality but did not comment on whether the death was linked to the shooting at Tuesday's protest.

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu said on Thursday in an interview on local station Arise TV that the chief of defence staff and the chief of army staff called him around midday on Wednesday "to say that if indeed I require for the military to come out, they will deploy them".

He said the primary concern was the security of key business and government installations, such as Lagos' ports.

"It's really just a conversation around security support that we've got," he said.

Sanwo-Olu did not say whether he would accept the offer but called on leaders to keep young people including protesters off the streets.

Anger over abuses committed by the police's loathed Special Anti-Robbery Squad erupted into widespread protests some two weeks ago that drew thousands into the streets. the #EndSars campaign expanded after the unit was disbanded to demand greater police reforms.

Fires burned across the commercial capital on Wednesday as roving groups of young men, some protesters still on the streets, and armed police clashed in some neighbourhoods.

The Lekki shooting

The army has denied soldiers were at the site of the shooting at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, where people had gathered in defiance of the curfew.

Four witnesses told Reuters soldiers had fired bullets there and at least two people had been shot.

Rights group Amnesty International said the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters at two locations in Lagos - Lekki and Alausa - on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said he did not send soldiers to the toll gate, and President Muhammadu Buhari, while appealing for calm in a statement on Wednesday, has not directly addressed the incident.