Three-time Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has been named to the post for a fourth time and immediately promised a government of technocrats committed to a French-backed reform plan.

Hariri said he would "form a cabinet of non-politically aligned experts with the mission of economic, financial and administrative reforms contained in the French initiative roadmap."

"I will work on forming a government quickly because time is running out and this is the only and last chance facing our country," he added.

Hariri resigned from the post a year ago amid nationwide protests by a public angered by widespread corruption, mismanagement of resources and a flunking economy.

Sinking economy

In the year since, Lebanon’s currency sank, losing nearly 80 percent of its value, while prices, unemployment and inflation soared. Lebanese have been unable to access their savings, as banks imposed informal capital controls fearing a run on deposits.

His successor – a technocrat supported by the Hezbollah group – stepped down after the massive August 4 explosion in Beirut’s port, caused by thousands of potentially explosive chemicals that had been stored in a warehouse there for years. The blast defaced the capital, killing nearly 200 people and injuring over 6,000. The explosion is seen as further proof of an incompetent political class in charge of governing the small country since the end of its 15-year civil war in 1990.

Political wrangling