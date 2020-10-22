The European Parliament has awarded Belarus' democratic opposition its annual human rights prize, in support of the country's protests against the results of an August presidential election that the West and the opposition say was rigged.

"My message for you, dear laureates, is to stay strong and not to give up on your fight. Know that we are by your side," European Parliament President David Sassoli said after announcing the prize to "brave women ... prominent political and civil society figures".

The parliament cited 10 opposition figures in its award statement, including the main opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Nobel laureate author Svetlana Alexievich.

Tens of thousands of people have marched through the streets of Belarus' capital Minsk every weekend since the election, despite police brutality and detentions, to denounce what they say is President Alexander Lukashenko's attempt to prolong his 26-year rule.

Award for the people

Tikhanovskaya on a visit to Denmark said she was "really glad" about the prize.

"This is not my personal award, it is an award for the Belarusian people," she said.

"We are fighting and we are not going to step down."

The protest movement is largely unconnected with traditional political life and is mostly led by women and young people with no recollection of the Soviet era.