With less than two weeks left until the US presidential elections, a new poll has found that nearly half of Donald Trump’s supporters believe in the QAnon conspiracy theories that the president is in a battle with the deep state and paedophilic groups.

QAnon, is a group that believes that there is a widespread conspiracy in the US which is part of a cabal that involves the Democratic Party, satan worshipers and paedophile groups that want to bring down Trump.

Trump supporters were more likely to believe that the US president was in a titanic battle against these groups according to Yahoo News/YouGov study.

The conspiracy has gained traction in recent years with Trump at crucial moments fanning central ideas of the movement.

During an NBC town hall meeting, Trump was asked to distance himself from QAnon to which he replied "I know nothing about QAnon" adding that the only thing he knows is that "they are very strongly against paedophilia and I agree with that."

The statement was interpreted as support for the group and its central unifying theme. Trump is also acutely aware that in a tight election campaign he can not alienate a key voter demographic which includes conspiracy theorists.

QAnon has been labelled by the FBI a “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” organisation.

In an internal assessment, the FBI noted that “these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts."

QAnon conspiracy has also been linked with white supremacist organisation which according to the FBI drive the “majority of the domestic terrorism cases” in the US.

One of the reasons is why QAnon has been labelled as an emerging terrorist threat is because people associated with the group’s core ideas could commit acts of terrorism towards groups of people and organisations they deem to be part of the secretive cabal.