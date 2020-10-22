Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian visited NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday amid violent clashes between his country and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

But the visit proved futile as NATO's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, later said NATO will not be a part of the ongoing tussle.

“I reminded the [Armenian] president that NATO is not part of this conflict. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been valued NATO partners for more than 25 years,” said Stoltenberg in a joint news conference with President Sarkissian.

“NATO is deeply concerned by ongoing violations of the cease-fire, which have caused tragic loss of life,” said Stoltenberg, adding that ending hostilities and sufferings is important for both the alliance and international security.

“It is vital that all sides now show restraint, observe the cease-fire, and de-escalate. Any targeting of civilians is unacceptable and must stop,” he added.

Despite the Secretary-General emphasising that the targeting of civilians is unacceptable, Armenia had repeatedly violated ceasefire by hitting civilian settlements that killed dozens of Azerbaijanis.

Furthermore, Stoltenberg urged both countries to resume negotiations to reach a sustainable political solution in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

‘No political solution’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan however said: “The Karabakh issue, at least at this stage, has no diplomatic solution,” in a live Facebook address to his nation.

In reply to Pashinyan's statement, Azerbaijani presidential aide, Hikmet Hajiyev, said that Armenia was "not interested at all in the peaceful resolution of the conflict."