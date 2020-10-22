The Senate Judiciary Committee have pushed through US President Donald Trump's conservative pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, as Democrats boycotted the vote saying it was too close to the November 3 election.

The unanimous vote, with all Democrats absent, sets the stage for full Senate approval at the beginning of next week on Barrett, who will tilt the high court firmly to the right.

On Wednesday Democrats labelled the rushed nomination process a "sham" that broke former Republican promises to never vote on a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election.

"We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in the committee markup of this nomination just 12 days before the culmination of an election that is already underway," they said in a statement.

But Republican committee chairman Lindsey Graham dismissed their action, and, taking advantage of their absence, moved up the vote by almost four hours.

"That was their choice," he said before the vote.

"It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee. We are not going to allow them to take over the committee."

Full vote on Monday

Barrett's nomination will now go to the full Senate for debate and a planned vote on Monday.

With Trump's Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate, final approval is near certain, even if two Republican senators say they do not agree with voting on her so close to a national election that polls show Trump could lose.

An appeals court judge and former law professor, Barrett's approval will give conservatives of 6-3 majority on the nine-member high court that has the potential to end protections for abortion and same-sex marriage rights and strike down a popular national health care program.