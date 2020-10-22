The Azerbaijani army has recaptured 20 more villages and a settlement from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev announced.

“Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Mollaveli, Yuxari Refiddinli and Ashagi Refiddinli villages of Fuzuli district and Sirik, Shikhlar, Mestelibeyli and Derzili villages of Jabrayil district. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Aliyev said on Twitter.

In another Twitter post, Aliyev said the army has also recaptured Kollugishlag, Malatkeshin, Kend Zengilan, Genlik, Veligulubeyli, Garadere, Chopedere, Tatar, Tiri, Emirkhanli, Gargulu, Bartaz and Dellekli villages, and Agbend settlement of Zengilan.

“The state border between Azerbaijan and Iran has been completely secured through liberation of the Agbend settlement,” he added.

Dented hopes for conflict resolution

Plans for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Friday raised hopes this week that the two former Soviet republics would agree to end their deadliest fighting since the mid-1990s.

But those hopes have been dented by the continued heavy fighting in and around occupied Karabakh and by rhetoric from both sides.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he could see no diplomatic resolution to the long-running conflict at this stage.

In a transcript of comments to the Nikkei newspaper published on Thursday, Aliyev said the prospects of reaching a peace settlement were "very remote."

Reiterating Azerbaijan's main condition for ending the fighting, Aliyev demanded promises that his country will be handed back control of occupied Karabakh, which broke away as the Soviet Union collapsed.