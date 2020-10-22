Gunshots have been fired, shops looted and a prison set ablaze as fresh violence rocked Nigeria's biggest city Lagos after the shooting of protesters that drew international outrage.

The economic hub of 20 million has descended into chaos since Tuesday when security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters calling for better governance and an end to police brutality.

Amnesty International said Nigerian soldiers and police gunned down 12 demonstrators, while 56 have died overall across the country since a wave of protests began on October 8.

Pictures and videos from the shooting on a crowd of around 1,000 protesters in Lagos by security forces were widely shared on social media, unleashing a wave of anger that a round-the-clock curfew has failed to halt.

Buhari addresses the nation

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari spoke to the nation about the unrest that has gripped the nation in recent days, urging calm but without mentioning the Tuesday night military shootings.

In his short speech, Buhari called on protesters to stop demonstrating and the international community, which has expressed concern over the incident, to "know all facts."

The Nigerian government has faced international condemnation over the violence with the US slamming the "use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators."

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said his "heart goes out" to the victims of the recent violence and promised that there would be "justice for all."

Looting and arson

Pockets of violence flared around Lagos on Thursday despite the lockdown order as supermarkets were looted and government buildings targeted.

An AFP journalist heard gunshots and saw thick smoke billowing from a prison in the upscale neighbourhood of Ikoyi.

The Interior Ministry later said the situation was brought under control at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

Soldiers patrolled the largely deserted streets of the city as the wreckage of burned cars and gutted buildings testified to the scale of the unrest.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that inmates tried to escape a second prison, Kirikiri, the largest prison in Lagos.