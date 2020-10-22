Russia and Iran have tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, said senior US intelligence officials, ahead of November 3 election.

The accusation showed the level of alarm among top US officials that foreign actors were seeking to undermine Americans' confidence in the integrity of the vote and spread misinformation in an attempt to sway its outcome.

Moscow and Tehran swiftly rejected the accusations.

US sanctions three new Iranian organisations

The United States Treasury imposed sanctions on three new Iranian organisations over the alleged disinformation campaign.

The Treasury said the Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute was being sanctioned for being "complicit in foreign interference in the 2020 US presidential election." The Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and the International Union of Virtual Media (IUVM) were sanctioned because they are allegedly controlled by the already-sanctioned Islamic Revolutionary GuardCorps.

US says Russian hackers stole data

US officials accused Russian hackers of targeting the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers.

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe outlined the alleged interference at a news conference that also included FBI Director Chris Wray.

"We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said.

Most of that voter registration is public. But Ratcliffe said that government officials "have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President (Donald) Trump."

Iran rejects allegations

Ratcliffe was referring to emails sent on Wednesday and designed to look like they came from the pro-Trump Proud Boys group, according to government sources.

US intelligence agencies previously said that Iran might interfere to hurt Trump and that Russia was trying to help him in the election.

Outside experts said that if Ratcliffe was correct, Iran would be trying to make Trump look bad by calling attention to support and threats by the sometimes violent group.

Iran summoned the Swiss envoy on Thursday to protest against what it called "baseless" US claims.