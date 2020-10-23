The Israeli military said it launched overnight air strikes in the Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired across the border.

There were no casualties reported from both sides.

Late Thursday, two rockets were fired into Israel.

One was intercepted by Israeli missile defences, while the other fell in an open area.

Israel and Gaza's governing political party Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since coming to power in 2007.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, including those claimed by other groups.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on the coastal territory, which is home to 2 million Palestinians, since Hamas seized power.

