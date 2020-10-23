Friday, October 23, 2020

Coronavirus cases in France passes one million

France has registered more than one million cases of coronavirus since the global pandemic began, with more than 40,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 42,032 cases were reported, 410 more than a day earlier, a new record since widespread testing began, the public health agency said.

The death toll also increased, with 298 new fatalities registered in 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 34,500 since the pandemic started.

Faced with the alarming rise in cases, the government has expanded a nighttime curfew to cover more than two-thirds of the population, or 46 million people.

US faces half a million deaths by end-February

More than a half-million people in the US could die from the virus by the end of February, but around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if everybody were to wear masks, according to estimates from a modelling study.

The estimates by researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation showed that with few effective virus treatment options and no vaccines yet available, the US faces "a continued Covid-19 public health challenge through the winter."

The IHME study forecast that large, populous states such as California, Texas and Florida will likely face particularly high levels of illness, deaths and demands on hospital resources.

Turkey confirms 2,165 more patients

Turkey has confirmed 2,165 more patients over the past 24 hours, authorities announced, the third day in a row new patient numbers have topped 2,000.

The country's overall coronavirus patient count now stands at 357,693, according to Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the virus-linked death toll in Turkey reached 9,658, with 74 new fatalities reported.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey expects to have some 5 million doses of a vaccine – possibly one from China or from the drug company Pfizer – with few side effects ready by December.

Iran plans new restrictions in Tehran

Iran is planning new restrictions, including state employees working every other day in the capital Tehran, after a record surge in virus cases.

"One decision by the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce is for staff at state bodies to be cut by 50 percent next week, and coming to work every other day," taskforce head Al ireza Zali told state news agency IRNA.

He said authorities were also looking into having various job categories start work at different times to ease crowding and traffic.

The restrictions were expected to last for about a month in Tehran, where the coronavirus spread has been particularly alarming, Zali added.

AstraZeneca, Oxford allowed to resume vaccine trial in US

Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of the US trial of a leading virus vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

A day before, Reuters reported that the US Food and Drug Administration had completed a review and that the trial was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation.

AstraZeneca, Oxford and US regulators were not immediately available for comment.

AstraZeneca's large, late-stage US trial has been on hold since September 6, after a participant in the company's UK trial fell ill with what was suspected to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

Spain's cases estimated to top three million

The "real number" of virus cases in Spain is more than three million, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said in a televised address.

Earlier this week, Spain officially surpassed one million confirmed coronavirus infections but Sanchez said the actual figure was much higher because the number of cases detected at the start of the pandemic was very low.

Millions more head into UK virus lockdowns

Millions more people have headed into virus lockdowns in Britain as the government boosted a jobs support package but acknowledged failures in a hugely expensive testing programme.

Across Britain, more than 44,000 deaths have been linked to the disease and cases have been surging after a summer lull, especially in northern England.

Official figures released estimated a daily increase of 27,900-35,200 cases for the week ending October 16, giving a slightly reduced doubling time of around 21 days.

But the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted calls for a second national lockdown, arguing that its tiered system is better suited to target regions facing the biggest threat.

Dutch infections jump by nearly 10,000

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by nearly 10,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) showed.

The government imposed partial lockdown measures to contain the spread on Oct 14, including the closure of all bars and restaurants in the country.

Belgium tightens measures

Belgium has tightened restrictions on social contacts by banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks.

Belgium had already closed cafes, bars and restaurants and imposed a night curfew, and has Europe's second-highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic. New infections hit a peak of 10,500 on Thursday.

But the government has resisted calls from medical experts to order a new lockdown to avoid causing more economic pain.

The restrictions running until November 19 also include stricter social distancing. They are intended to avoid crowding on public transport and impose a limit of 200 people in theatres, concert halls and cinemas.

Poland curbs public gatherings

Poland will close restaurants and bars for two weeks and limit public gatherings to five people after virus infections hit a daily record of more than 13,600.

Officials said the aim of the new restrictions was to limit the growth of infections, and that without them daily cases could jump to as many as 25,000.

The Health Ministry reported 153 deaths, down from a record high of 168 a day earlier, taking the total toll to 4,172.

Over 42 million infected around the world

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surged past the 42 million mark, according to a worldometertally.

Over 1.1 million people have died from the virus, while almost 31 million people have recovered.

The US is the hardest-hit country, followed by India and Brazil.

Virus circulating more quickly than in spring - French epidemiologist

The virus is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said.

"The virus is circulating more quickly ... The resurgence of the pandemic started in August," Fontanet, an epidemiologist, told BMF TV, adding the fight against the disease would be a "marathon."

He added that people with blood group O are less likely to contract the virus, according to their research.

Poland plans curbs on restaurants to contain virus

Poland's government plans to limit restaurant activity to serving only takeaway food in order to contain the spread of the virus, the cabinet's top medical adviser said, after a series of daily infection records.

Andrzej Horban, the prime minister's adviser in charge of the fight against the pandemic, also told private Radio Zet that the government would recommend people in their 70s and older to stay at home.

According to the Wirtualna Polska internet portal, the government also plans to introduce a ban on gatherings of more than five people, and to allow children to leave their homes during the day only in the company of an adult.

The government's spokesperson was unavailable to comment on the report.

Russia's new cases surge to record high of 17,340

Russia's daily tally of new cases hit a record high of 17,340, including 5,478 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,480,646 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 283 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 25,525.

Philippines reports 1,923 new cases, 132 more deaths

The Philippines' Health Ministry recorded 1,923 new infections and 132 additional deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in 15 days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 365,799, while deaths had reached 6,915. The Philippines has the second-highest number of Infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.

Slovakia hits record one-day case tally, imposes curfew

Slovakia registered a record one-day tally of 2,581 new cases, Prime Minister Igor Matovic was cited by TASR news agency as saying in parliament.

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said the EU member would impose a partial curfew to battle a huge uptick in coronavirus cases.

During the rest of the day, Slovaks will only be permitted to leave the house for medical visits, errands, work, grocery-shopping, walks in nature or with pets and a few other exceptions.

But no one will be required to show a document to prove why they are out and about, Interior Minister Roman Mikulec said.

In several high-risk districts, residents will need a negative coronavirus test to leave the house during the day.

The curfew will apply until November 1 but may be extended.

250 allowed at MMA show as fans return in Singapore

Singapore will allow fans at a sports event for the first time in months when limited numbers attend a One Championship MMA fight card next week, organisers said.

Up to 250 mask-wearing fans will be allowed at next Friday's "One: Inside the Matrix" after undergoing antigen tests.

The screening is part of a government pilot programme that will see people tested for Covid-19 before large-scale events.

Antigen tests can identify at least 80 percent of infected people and provide results within 30 minutes, according to the government.

"One: Inside the Matrix," featuring six fights, will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which holds up to 12,000 spectators.

One Championship held a closed-door event in Singapore this month, its first major international show since the coronavirus brought sport to a halt worldwide.

Singapore has recorded nearly 58,000 cases and 28 deaths, but its outbreak has slowed markedly in recent weeks, allowing it to gradually ease curbs and travel restrictions.

Sweden sticks to its guns as cases rise

Sweden is seeing an uptick in infections and introducing targeted measures, but the country that famously refused to lock down is sticking to its guns and insisting coercive methods are not the way to go.

After two months of declining cases in July and August, Sweden has seen infections rise steadily since mid-September.

But while many European countries are again introducing draconian measures like partial lockdowns or curfews to curb the spread of the virus, Sweden, which has recorded 5,930 Covid-related deaths, one of Europe's highest per capita death tolls, is just adjusting its softer approach with targeted tweaks.

This week, it announced stricter local guidelines in Uppsala, a university town 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Stockholm that has seen a spike in cases since students returned in the autumn.

Among other things, locals have been advised to avoid public transport and in-person contact with people outside their own household until November 3.

On Thursday the country also introduced restrictions on nightclubs, with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven admonishing Swedes "that the party is over now in nightclubs, and it needs to stay that way for as long as necessary".

Yet Sweden remains one of the only countries in the world that still does not recommend face masks, arguing they provide a false sense of security that undermines social distancing efforts.

Europe reports 200,000 daily cases for the first time

Europe's reported cases have more than doubled in 10 days, crossing 200,000 daily infections for the first time, according to a Reuters tally, with many Southern European countries reporting their highest single-day cases this week.

Europe reported 100,000 daily cases for the first time on October 12.

Europe has so far reported about 7.8 million total coronavirus cases and about 247,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.