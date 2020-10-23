WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens arrested in Australia over child exploitation
At least 44 Australian men face 350 charges of possessing child exploitation material after a law enforcement referral sparked a large, nationwide criminal investigation.
Dozens arrested in Australia over child exploitation
Banner for Australian Federal Police's nationwide Operation Molto against child abuse, October 23, 2020.
By Deniz Uyar
October 23, 2020

Australian police have said they charged 44 men with possessing and producing child abuse material after a year-long investigation into dissemination of such content on the internet.

Police also removed 16 children from harm in an operation that saw arrests in almost all of the country's eight states and territories, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement.

The ages of the accused ranged from 19 to 57, with occupations including construction, transport, law enforcement and hospitality, police said without identifying them or saying when they were arrested. The 44 men face 350 charges between them.

The AFP said it began the investigation after receiving a report that thousands of people were using an unspecified cloud storage platform to spread child-abuse material. Cloud storage refers to remote storage of data, accessed via the internet.

RECOMMENDED

"Pixel by pixel, our investigators painstakingly look for clues and never give up, and the tools they use give Australian police access to world leading expertise," AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said.

The AFP said it had rescued 134 children from harm in the year to June, including 67 children overseas.

READ MORE:UK police arrest over two dozen suspected online child abusers

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts