US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden locked horns Thursday night for the last televised debate before the November 3 election.

As much a point of interest as the actual content was the result of polling immediately after the broadcast had ended.

A CNN poll said 53 percent of voters thought Biden had won compared to Trump’s 39 percent.

The incumbent went with a different polling method, relying on Twitter polls by largely conservative figures and outlets instead of the statistically weighted approach preferred by the news outlet.

These naturally showed Trump winning by margins. One had Trump beating Biden 96 percent to four, another by 91 to nine, and one more by the Daily Wire had him on 95 to four, with the remaining one percent presumably clicking the option to check the results without choosing one of the other two options.

But perhaps the most striking detail was tucked away in the CNN poll. While Biden was judged to have won the debate by a healthy margin, there was very little, if any, shift in the audience's perception of the candidate before and after.

Before the debate, 55 percent of the polling sample expressed favourable views of Biden, a number that shifted to 56 percent after it had ended.

Trump had a 42 percent favourability rating before the debate and that had dropped by just a single percentage point.

The differences were minimal and hardly conclusive given the margin of error and lead to one asking whether the TV debates make any difference at all.

A brief history of television debates

Once upon a time, televised debates definitely mattered. In 1960, televisions had become widespread across the US and alongside newspapers and radio were the primary means through which people learned about the world.

On September 26 of that year, a little known Democrat senator, named John F Kennedy, would face off against Republican nominee Richard Nixon in the runup to the presidential election.

The debate, watched by 60 percent of American adults, tuned in for what would become a seminal moment in American politics.

Focus was less on what the candidates had to say than their demeanour and presence on screen.