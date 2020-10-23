An influential Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf who won the Arab Idol contest seven years ago has been banned by Israel from entering the occupied West Bank, where the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority is based.

Israel's Likud Party and Knesset member Avi Dichter told the media that the decision to blacklist Assaf, who lives in the UAE, came because of a series of videos he made calling for resistance against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

Since Israel blocks the entry of any Palestinian from Graza into the occupied West Bank, Assaf's position as the youth ambassador of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) allowed him to secure the entry.

Now the Israeli government, according to Ditcher, wants the UNRWA to stop Assaf's activities in the UN agency. So far no UN official has commented on the matter.

Basem Farajallah, the head of the Palestinian British Family Club stated that all attempts to wipe the 'Palestinian narrative and identity are doomed to fail because it is deeply rooted in the consciousness and collective memory of all pro-justice and Arab nations.'

“Revoking Assaf’s permit is a test for the ability of Arab regimes to change their approach towards Israel and whether they can accept dictation to lessen their support to the Palestinian cause in light of the normalization deals in the region” Farajallah told TRT World.

Israel's attack on Assaf is seen in light of the recent normalisation deals signed by the UAE and Bahrain with Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv's hostility toward Assaf coincided with the removal of one of his famous songs from the MBC “Arab Idol” YouTube channel, which is owned by a Saudi businessman. The MBC, which stands for the Middle East Broadcasting Centre, is based in the UAE’s financial capital Dubai.

Assaf's famous song “Alli El-Kufieyah” resonated across the Arab World, with it being viewed 91 million times on the Arab Idol channel before it was taken down.

Dichter was candid enough to admit that Israel was negotiating with the UAE, where Assaf lives, to ensure that the Palestinian celebrity was prevented from performing in concerts, so as to end his “inciting activities”.

Assaf responded on his social media platforms that: “What is reported about preventing me from entering the occupied Palestinian territories, Jerusalem and Gaza is nothing but a continuation of the policies of oppression and curbing the freedoms suffered by my people, to whom I belong in the heart, entity and soul. Nothing will deter me from loving my country and singing about it in all forums, with my heart, oh my country.”

The Palestinian minister of culture Atef Abu Saif called it an "Israeli campaign and incitement against Palestinian arts".