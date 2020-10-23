An archived photograph of famous Turkish singer, Serdar Ortac, has recently been misused by the Armenian Public radio to describe him as an Azerbaijani soldier killed in the conflict.

The radio station dug out an old photograph of the Turkish singer in military uniform to accompany an article on the death toll of Azerbaijani soldiers. The misuse of the photo adds to a string of other disputed military-related claims put forward during the fighting, generating a new discussion on how military-related disinformation are adding complications to the conflict.

Shushan Stepanyan, the press secretary of Armenia's defence ministry, announced the downing of five unmanned aerial vehicles — a claim debunked by defence experts.

According to security analysts, the footage shared by Stepanyan did not show a sufficient amount that would be considered as valid. Arda Mevlutoglu, a renowned Turkish defence analyst, questioned the announcement in a thread that concluded the news was nothing short of being a ‘corrupt’ claim.

More recently, Hikmet Hajiyev, the assistant to the president of Azerbaijan shared a photograph of rubble in Gabala, condemning Armenia for targeting Azerbaijan's ‘gorgeous touristic centre’.

Hajiyev referred to the area hit as being outside of its military operations. Shortly after, Armenia’s press secretary of the minister of defence of Armenia responded to the announcement as ‘utter nonsense and a cynic lie’.

"Fake information about Syrian fighters and Turkish planes"

The conflict is reaching new heights as each side accuses one another of spreading false information, prompting the international audience to also view the conflict as an ‘information war’.

The international community are pressing for peace, but as a campaign of disinformation and propaganda unleashes, such could further entangle the process. One claim that is ongoing and disputed are the presence of foreign mercenaries in the conflict. The most common that has attracted global attention is the insistence that Syrian fighters are being sent to Azerbaijan to fight in the conflict.

Fariz Ismailzade, the Vice Rector for External, Government and Student affairs at the ADA University in Baku rejects the claim.