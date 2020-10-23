Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced a German police raid earlier this week on a mosque in Berlin.

“I strongly condemn the police raid on Mevlana Mosque in Berlin during the morning prayers,” Erdogan said on Twitter, adding the police action was “obviously nourished by racism and Islamophobia, totally flouting freedom of belief, and bringing Europe closer to the darkness of the Middle Ages.”

"Europe, which for years has been referred to as the cradle of democracy, human rights, and freedoms, has today unfortunately turned into a structure that fights its differences," Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey would never allow any excuse for vulgar violations of any place of worship.

Turkey will decisively continue its global fight against racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia, he added.

An 'ugly act'

Earlier Turkish foreign ministry "strongly condemned" the police raid, saying the incursion of some 150 personnel with boots during morning prayers was "inexplicable" and an "ugly act."

"Such an ugly act in the capital of a country that tries to lecture others on freedom of expression and belief is also thought-provoking," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"This raid was not only against the community in the Mevlana mosque; it was also an act against all the Muslim community, and it is inexplicable," it said.

