Unrest following days of protests over police abuses have left 51 civilians death, Nigeria’s president said, blaming “hooliganism” for the violence.

President Muhammadu Buhari's comments in a statement released late on Friday are expected to further inflame tensions after Amnesty International reported that soldiers shot and killed at least 12 demonstrators on Tuesday night as a large crowd sang the national anthem.

Buhari also said 11 policemen and seven soldiers had been killed by “rioters” as of Thursday, and “the mayhem has not stopped.”

He said another 37 civilians were injured. He was speaking to a special meeting with former heads of state and other officials on the way forward after some of Nigeria's worst turmoil in years.

READ MORE: Unrest erupts in Nigeria's Lagos after protesters shot

‘Acts of hooliganism’

“Many lives have been lost” in Nigeria's unrest, the president's office announced on Friday, as the government said days of peaceful protests over police abuses had been hijacked by thugs.

President Muhammadu Buhari's comments came during a meeting with former heads of state on how to address some of Nigeria's worst unrest in years.

The government has not said how many people died, though Amnesty International says soldiers killed at least 12 when they fired without warning into a crowd of protesters on Tuesday night as they sang the national anthem.

Buhari in a national address on Thursday night didn't mention the shootings that sparked international outrage, and resentment lingered with the smell of charred tires on Friday in Nigeria's relatively calm streets.

The president instead warned protesters against being used by “subversive elements” and “undermining national security and law and order.” He reiterated that on Friday, saying the government “will not fold its arms and allow miscreants and the criminals continue to perpetrate acts of hooliganism," a statement said.

READ MORE: Nigerian military offers to deploy troops to a Lagos under lockdown

Curfew remains in place

Soldiers remained in parts of Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, as a 24-hour curfew remained in place.

A witness of Tuesday night's deadly shooting, 33-year-old Isaiah Abor, ventured out anyway to visit the scene where soldiers had opened fire. He managed to escape the chaos.

“When (the soldiers) were making comments that the flag is not bulletproof, that’s when I knew this was going to go out of hand,” Abor said.

Empty ammunition shells still littered the ground.

The president's speech annoyed him. “The blood that stained a whole Nigerian flag, those youths were not even mentioned,” Abor said. He added: “We are not cowards. We will always come to this ground, and we will always feel for those that are gone.”

Another protester, Olatunde Joshua Oluwanifemi, said simply: “The speech killed our spirit.”

Okechukwu Nwanguma with the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Center said the president's comments, “devoid of sympathy,” were worrying.