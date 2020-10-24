WORLD
French politicians use anti-Islam rhetoric to gain political mileage - OIC
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation criticised the "discourse from certain French politicians, which it deems to be harmful to the Muslim-French relations, hate-mongering and only serving partisan political interests."
The Oic also denounced the killing of French teacher Samuel Paty, who was decapitated last Friday in a Paris suburb. / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 24, 2020

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned continued attacks and incitement against Muslim sentiment and insults of Prophet Muhammad.

A statement by the group criticised the "discourse from certain French politicians, which it deems to be harmful to the Muslim-French relations, hate-mongering and only serving partisan political interests."

It said it "will always condemn practices of blasphemy and of insulting Prophets of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism" as it condemned any crime committed in the name of religion.

It also denounced the killing of French teacher Samuel Paty, who was decapitated last Friday in a Paris suburb.

The statement rejected the incitement against Islam, its symbols, and linking Islam and Muslims with terrorism.

READ MORE: What explains Macron’s obsession with Islam and Muslims?

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism" and he said previously that "Islam is a religion in crisis all over the world."

They coincided with a provocative move by Charlie Hebdo, a left-wing French magazine infamous for publishing anti-Islamic content, which has drawn widespread anger and outrage across the Muslim world.

The caricatures were first published in 2006 by a Danish newspaper Jylllands Posten, sparking a wave of protests.

READ MORE:Police raid on Berlin mosque brings “Europe closer to Middle Ages”– Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
