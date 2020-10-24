Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End.

Billed by organisers as the first press night of the West End autumn season, strict Covid-19 measures were in place at the Mayfair townhouse hosting the performance on Thursday evening.

Audience members checked into the venue via an app, had their temperatures taken, sanitised their hands, and were seated at properly spaced tables for the performance.

'It's filled my soul'

Despite the measures, the enjoyment of those attending the show set in the world of American author F. Scott Fitzgerald's millionaire character Jay Gatsby, was palpable.

"I've just cried my eyes out at the finale," said audience member Jess Pether. "To see people performing after so long, it's filled my soul. It's filled my heart. It was great."

Theatres, music halls, and other entertainment venues in London's West End were shut down in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Producers of "The Great Gatsby" - among the first of the shows to return - are hoping to offer a blueprint for other struggling productions to begin opening their doors.