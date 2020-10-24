Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life for raping a woman at his home in 2015.

KRON-TV reported the news on Thursday, citing the Santa Clara District Attorneys office.

Stubblefield, 49, was convicted July 27 of raping a developmentally disabled woman in his Morgan Hill, California, home.

The jury found Stubblefield guilty of rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment following a nine-month trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Stubblefield raped the woman, then 31, after he initially contacted her through a nanny website, saying he was in need of a babysitter for his children.