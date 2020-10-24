POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Former NFL star Dana Stubblefield sentenced to prison for rape
The victim was a developmentally disabled woman Stubblefield had contacted through a nanny website.
Former NFL star Dana Stubblefield sentenced to prison for rape
Stubblefield was convicted Monday, July 27, 2020, of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman after, prosecutors said, he lured the victim to his home with the promise of a babysitting job. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 24, 2020

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life for raping a woman at his home in 2015.

KRON-TV reported the news on Thursday, citing the Santa Clara District Attorneys office.

Stubblefield, 49, was convicted July 27 of raping a developmentally disabled woman in his Morgan Hill, California, home. 

The jury found Stubblefield guilty of rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment following a nine-month trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Stubblefield raped the woman, then 31, after he initially contacted her through a nanny website, saying he was in need of a babysitter for his children.

RECOMMENDED

Stubblefield played in the NFL for the 49ers (1993-97, 2001-02), the then-Washington Redskins (1998-2000) and the then-Oakland Raiders (2003).

He helped San Francisco win the Super Bowl after the 1994 season. Stubblefield made the Pro Bowl in 1994, 1995 and 1997, and he was selected an All-Pro in 1997 when he registered a career-high 15 sacks.

In 154 career games (149 starts), he recorded 434 tackles, 53.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

San Francisco made Stubblefield a first-round draft pick (26th overall) out of Kansas in 1993.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report