The US Senate Judiciary Committee said the chief executives of Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will testify before the panel on November 17 over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The Judiciary committee voted on Thursday to subpoena the two CEOs.

The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the committee said.

The companies have come under heavy criticism from conservatives over their decision to flag two New York Post stories as spreading disinformation.

The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc will also testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on October 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.