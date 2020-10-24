Most Seychelles voters will cast their ballot in presidential and parliamentary elections spanning three days across an idyllic archipelago that has been economically hammered by the coronavirus.

Polling stations will open at 7:00am (0300 GMT) on Mahe, Praslin and La Digue, the three main islands of Seychelles, home to the majority of its 74,600 voters, with the rest living on further-flung territory of the Indian Ocean nation.

Voting took place on Thursday and Friday on a few dozen of these outer islands, mainly for employees of hotels or the island management authority, who attended pop-up polling stations with election material carried by plane or boat. Some on the main islands deemed essential workers, such as hospital and nursing staff, also voted Thursday.

The opposition, narrowly defeated in a presidential election in 2015 and buoyed by a landmark victory in a parliamentary poll a year later, is hoping for its first presidential win in the 40 years since Seychelles independence.

It is up against the incumbent Danny Faure, 58, who is running under the recently renamed United Seychelles ruling party which has been in power since 1977.

Two challengers

The main opposition parties did not manage to unite and Faure, who was not elected but took over after his predecessor James Michel resigned, faces two challengers.