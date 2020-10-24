CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Schwarzenegger recovering well from heart surgery
The actor had surgery to put in a new aortic valve. He's had previous surgery where a new pulmonary valve was put into his heart.
Schwarzenegger recovering well from heart surgery
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 3, 2018. / Reuters
October 24, 2020

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger says he has had heart surgery and is feeling "fantastic."

"I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted on Friday.

Schwarzenegger, 73, posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed at the Cleveland Clinic, and thanked medical staff there.

RECOMMENDED

The actor, who was born with a heart defect, underwent emergency open-heart surgery in 2018 to replace a pulmonary valve.

Schwarzenegger became one of the world's best known action movie stars in the 1980s with films including "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Terminator," and comedies such as "Twins."

In 2003 he was elected governor of California and championed environmental policies. 

After ending his term in 2011, he returned to movies, appearing in "The Expendables 2," as well as a sequel to "The Terminator."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report