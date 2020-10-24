The Belarus opposition leader and all three foreign ministers from Europe's Baltic states have quarantined themselves after meeting with their Slovenian counterpart, who tested positive following a visit to the region this week.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, had "halted physical contacts" and would be undergoing a test, her press officer, Anna Krasulina, said in a Saturday statement.

"This is not hampering the work of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s team," said Krasulina.

"All meetings are now online and preparations are continuing for the People’s Ultimatum on Sunday," she added, referring to Tikhanovskaya's call for a general strike in Belarus aimed at ousting hardline president Aleksander Lukashenko.

Lithuania, where Tsikhanouskaya lives after fleeing Belarus following a disputed presidential election in August, requires a 14-day self-isolation period for anyone who has been in contact with someo ne who has tested positive.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Latvia's Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius from Lithuania were all reported to be doing fine.

