Saturday, October 24, 2020

France reports record of over 45,000 new cases

France has reported 45,422 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a new record, after reporting 42,032 on Friday.

Health Ministry data also showed that 138 people had died from coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 34,645.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,086,497, after breaking above the 1 million mark for the first time on Friday.

Britain records 23,012 new cases

Britain has recorded 23,012 new cases, up from 20,530 on Friday, government data showed.

There were 174 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 224 on Friday.

Italy's daily virus cases reach nearly 20,000

Italy has reported 19,644 new cases, despite a few thousand fewer swab tests performed, according to the Health Ministry.

Lombardy, where the outbreak has been most devastating, registered more than double the number of daily cases than any other region.

The nation’s confirmed death toll, second highest in Europe after Britain’s, rose to 37,210, after 151 more deaths.

Chile surpasses 500,000 cases

Chile has identified more than 500,000 cases since the outbreak began in March, the health ministry said.

The ministry said 500,542 Chileans were now confirmed to have suffered from the virus, including 1,631 cases added in the past day and 48 deaths, taking fatalities to a total of 13,892. Active cases are at a record low of 9,900, it added.

Chile, which was among the worst-hit nations in July, ranking only behind Qatar globally for cases per head of the population, has in the past two months gradually eased lockdowns.

Sri Lanka closes harbours after 609 test positive

Authorities in Sri Lanka closed at least two fishery harbours and many stalls after a surge of 609 cases linked to the country's main fish market.

The government also widened the curfew in parts of Colombo, the capital. At least 11 villages were isolated in densely populated Western province, which includes Colombo.

Authorities say the outbreak is related to a cluster in a garment factory early this month, which has grown to 3,426 cases, almost half the country's total of 6,287. It broke a two-month lull in infections.

Turkey reports over 2,000 new virus cases

Turkey has registered 2,091 new patients over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 359,784, the ministry said.

Some 1,573 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 313,093, while the death toll rose by 69 to reach 9,727.

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent epidemic.

As of Saturday, 10 of Spain's 17 regions, including Valencia, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country, had called on the government to decree a state of emergency, which would allow regions to limit people's movement.

Regions expect the government to call an extraordinary Council of Ministers on Sunday to approve the measure, Spanish media including El Pais reported.

While many regions favour some form of curfew, the powerful Madrid region opposes it, which has so far prevented a nationwide decision.

Bulgarian capital Sofia shuts nightclubs as infections surge

Bulgaria's capital Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will close nightclubs and discos for two weeks as it grapples to contain a surge in infections straining its health system, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said.

Speaking on national BTV television, Fandakova also urged Sofia universities to switch to online education and appealed to businesses to have as many employees as possible work from home.

"The situation is Sofia is becoming increasingly alarming. We have a new increase in infections and of people who need hospital treatment. This is straining the hospitals," she said.

Malaysia reports 1,228 new cases, biggest daily jump

Malaysia reported 1,228 new cases, a record daily jump since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of cases to 25,742.

The health ministry also said seven new deaths were recorded across the Southeast Asian country.

US sets daily record of over 83,000 virus cases

The United States has hit a daily record of cases with more than 83,000 reported infections, thousands more than the previous US peak in July.

The US death toll, meanwhile, has grown to nearly 224,00, according to the tally published by Johns Hopkins University. The total US caseload reported on Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

The numbers are an ominous sign that the disease still has a firm grip on the nation that has more confirmed virus-related deaths and infections than any other in the world.

Many states are reporting a surge of cases and say hospitals are running out of space in places where the pandemic seemed remote only months ago.

Slovakia reports 2,890 new cases, highest daily tally

Slovakia reported 2,890 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally yet, as the country launched an experimental testing programme.

The country of 5.5 million has recorded 159 deaths connected to the pandemic so far.

Thousands of Slovaks lined up to be tested in the country's worst-affected areas on Friday, taking part in a pilot programme that will eventually go nationwide.

Istanbul mayor tests positive for the virus

The mayor of Turkey's metropolis Istanbul has tested positive, an official announced.

"The health condition of our mayor, whose treatment process started at the hospital, is good," Murat Ongun, spokesman of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, said on Twitter.

On Friday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Turkey's largest city housed 40% of cases in the country.

Czech Republic's daily tally tops 15,000 for first time

The Czech Republic reported 15,252 new cases for October 23, its highest daily tally, as the country faces Europe's fastest spread of the infection.

The total number of cases rose to 238,323 in the country of 10.7 million, with 126 new deaths taking that total to 1,971.

French Open winner Swiatek will quarantine after contact

French Open winner Iga Swiatek said she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

"Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures," the 19-year-old tennis star said said in a Twitter post.

Indonesia reports 4,070 new infections, 128 new deaths

Indonesia reported 4,070 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 385,980, official data from the country's task force showed.

It also reported 128 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,205.

4,119 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 309,219.

Philippines reports 2,057 new cases, 19 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry recorded 2,057 new infections and 19 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 367,819 while deaths have reached 6,934.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Slovenian foreign minister tests positive

Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Anze Logar has tested positive for the virus.

The Foreign Ministry says Logar has displayed no symptoms of the disease and is self-isolating in the next 10 days.

The official STA news agency says Logar was on a tour of the Baltics earlier this week and attended a session of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg earlier this month.

He is the highest-ranking Slovenian official to have contracted the virus. Slovenia has faced a surge in new cases that have soared beyond 1,500 infections per day in the countr y of 2 million people.

Non-essential shops, kindergartens and hotels closed down on Saturday after authorities had already imposed an overnight curfew in an effort to curb the virus spread.

Russia reports 16,521 new cases

Russia reported 16,521 new cases after hitting a record high of over 17,300 the previous day.

This brings Russia's national tally of cases to 1,497,167 in total. Authorities said 296 people had died in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 25,821.

Polish President Duda infected

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive but is feeling good, presidential minister Blazej Spychalski announced on Twitter.

"The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services," Spychalski said.

Thailand reports one more local infection

Thailand reported one more locally transmitted case, after confirming five domestic infections last week.

The new patient is a 57-year-old French woman in the southern province of Surat Thani who tested positive for the virus a few days after completing a 14-day quarantine, the country's coronavirus taskforce said.

The patient's husband and child tested negative, health officials said.

Before the six cases, Thailand reported its first confirmed local transmission in over 100 days on September 3. In total, Thailand has reported 3,731 cases of the virus and 59 deaths.