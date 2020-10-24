UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced his resignation from MMA after he choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweight title at UFC 254.

The undefeated 32-year-old Dagestani collapsed in the centre of the octagon and sobbed following his defeat of Gaethje in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

On getting up he took off his gloves and said: "This is my last fight in the UFC."

"There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. I spoke to my mother. She don’t know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it.”

His father and coach Abdulmanap passed away in July of this year due to complications caused by Covid-19, and Nurmagomedov said that he talked to his mother for three days before deciding to accept the fight against Gaethje.

The American troubled the champion with leg kicks but succumbed to a triangle choke in the second round as Nurmagomedov cemented his claim to be the most dominant MMA fighter of all time with a 29-0 record.

READ MORE: Nurmagomedov agrees to UFC fight against Gaethje

Appropriate farewell

Nurmagomedov was active with strikes and with grappling against Gaethje (22-3), the dangerous brawler who had knocked out four consecutive elite opponents while winning the UFC's interim lightweight title.

After spending the first round largely trading punches and kicks with the aggressive Gaethje, Nurmagomedov used his unparalleled wrestling skills to take down Gaethje early in the second round and then worked into position for the finishing choke.

Gaethje appeared to tap out at least twice before the referee noticed and stopped the bout, by which time Gaethje was unconscious. He bounced up quickly and shared a moment of mutual respect with the dominant Russian champion.

“I know he was in a bad spot, but whether he was or not, he did what he needed to do,” Gaethje said. “I know his father is so proud.”

Also at UFC 254, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker made his case for another title shot with a solid unanimous decision over fellow contender Jared Cannonier in the penultimate bout on Fight Island.