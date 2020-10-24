Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a disputed national election setting the stage for a controversial third term.

The announcement by the country's electoral authority followed days of violence in which around 10 people were killed in clashes over Conde's re-election bid in the West African nation of some 13 million people.

Electoral authority president Kabinet Cisse said provisional results showed that Conde, 82, had won 59.49 percent of the votes in the October 18 election.

He also announced his victory on his Twitter account, saying it was "the victory of Guinea".

Diallo vows to take legal challenge

His main opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo, – at the forefront of protests against a third term for Conde – was credited with 33.5 percent of the vote.

"Long live democracy, long live peace, may God bless Guinea," Cisse said during a ceremony in Conakry, as Conde supporters leaped to their feet and cheered the president's victory.

Criticising the independence of the electoral authority, Diallo, 68, had on Monday declared himself victorious before the results were announced, which triggered confrontations between his supporters and security forces.

Protesters hit the streets of Conakry again Saturday, and residents of some suburbs said police officers were firing tear-gas canisters to clear them away.

"We're on the street until Cellou Dalein asks us to come home," said one, who declined to be named, referring to the opposition leader.

Diallo, who says police are blockading him inside his Conakry home, told AFP he would mount a legal challenge to the announced election results.

"We are going to protest this electoral hold-up in the street," he said.

"But we are still going to refer the matter to the constitutional court, without having too many expectations."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement on Saturday urged Conde and Diallo to "prevail on their supporters to immediately end the violence and engage in meaningful dialogue to find a peaceful solution".

