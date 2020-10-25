An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country, Honduras, allowing it to enter into force after 90 days, a UN official said.

“This is a victory for every citizen of the world, and it demonstrates the importance of multilateralism. I would like to congratulate all 50 States that have ratified the treaty and to call on all the other world leaders to act with courage and join the right side of history,” said Francesco Rocca, President of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

'Making history'

Other NGOs also welcomed the news, including the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), a coalition that won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its key role in bringing the treaty to fruition.

"Honduras just ratified the Treaty as the 50th state, triggering entry into force and making history," ICAN said in its tweet.